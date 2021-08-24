‘Praying for a miracle’: Search continues for 2-year-old lost in Waverly flooding

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The grandfather of a child still missing after floodwaters swept through Humphreys County is holding out for a miracle.

Kellen Burrow-Vaughn is two years old and has been missing since Saturday. He was swept away by floodwaters at a Waverly apartment complex.

Kellen Burrow Vaughn (Photo: Submitted)

His parents scrambled to get their five children to safety but could not reach Kellen in time.

“One moment there was a little bit of water coming up through the door and then the next thing you know the surge was so strong that it actually busted the doors down. He just happened to be in the back bedroom asleep and they couldn’t get to him fast enough,” explained grandfather Chris Hixson.

Hixson has been driving daily to Waverly from Southaven, Mississippi, which is about two and a half hours each way, to help search.

He said everyone is praying for a miracle that Kellen is found safe.