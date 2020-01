NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Fire Department officials tell News 2 that a man was shocked on Monday afternoon at 25th Avenue North & Clifton.

They say a 20-year-old subcontractor was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. Scaffolding fell on a power line and then fell onto the victim.

He is reported to be in critical condition.







