MEXICO CITY (AP) – A powerful earthquake centered near the resort of Huatulco has shaken southern and central Mexico.

There are no immediate reports of the extend of damage or injury.

The U.S. Geologic Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 7.4 and was centered along the Pacific coast of Oaxaca state.

