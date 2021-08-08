Powerball player wins $100,000 in Lawrence County

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Powerball player in Lawrence County won $100,000 Saturday night.

According to a release from the Tennessee Lottery, Saturday’s winner matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball to win. Because the player who also chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1 and the Power Play number drawn was 2, the $50,000 prize was doubled to $100,000.

The winning ticket was purchased at Kroger in the 1700 block of N. Locust Avenue in Lawrenceburg.

No additional information will be released until the prize is claimed.

The current estimated Powerball jackpot is $241 million, and the next drawing is Wednesday, August 11.