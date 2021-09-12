Powerball player in Sullivan County wins $100,000

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A lucky Powerball player in Sullivan County won $100,000 in Saturday’s drawing.

According to a release from the Tennessee Lottery, the winner matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball to win. Because the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1 and the Power Play number was 2, the $50,000 prize was doubled.

The winning ticket was purchased at Food City on Bristol Highway in Piney Flats.

No additional information will be released until the prize is claimed.

The current estimated Powerball jackpot is $416 million, and the next drawing is Monday, September 13.