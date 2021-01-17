Powerball jackpot grows, 5 winning tickets worth $50,000 or more in TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Powerball jackpot is growing and five lucky winners in Tennessee took home more than $50,000, according to a release from Tennessee Lottery officials.

Saturday’s drawing was the fifth Powerball drawing of 2021, and for the fifth time in a row, at least one winning ticket worth $50,000 or more was sold in Tennessee.

There were five winning tickets this time. Five players matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball in Saturday’s drawing to win at least $50,000. Three of those people chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1 and because the number drawn was 3, the $50,000 prize was tripled to $150,000.

The winning tickets were sold at the following retailers:

· $50,000 at Ebenezer Market, 600 Ebenezer Rd in Knoxville;

· $50,000 at Weigel’s, 8410 Middlebrook Pike in Knoxville;

· $150,000 at Friendly Market, 4720 Fort Henry Dr. in Kingsport (Sullivan County);

· $150,000 at Express Mart, 320 Madison St. in Shelbyville (Bedford County); and

· $150,000 at Vonore Mobile, 1015 Highway 411 in Vonore (Monroe County).

No additional information is available until the prizes are claimed. Click here for information on how to claim.