Power outage traps rollercoaster riders in Japan

OSAKA, Japan (WKRN) — Theme parkgoers didn’t know they were in for the ride of a lifetime at Universal Studios Japan after a power outage caused attraction rides to come to a halt Friday afternoon.

Eyewitness video showed people stranded at the top of a rollercoaster ride after parts of Osaka’s Minato and Konohana wards faced a temporary blackout, Kansai Transmission and Ditribution Inc. reported.

About 3,200 homes in the city’s Konohana Ward area were affected by the power outage. An investigation is underway for the cause of the outage.

Thirty-five roller coaster riders had to be rescued, but no injuries were reported.

Power has since been restored to the area.