Pothole damages vehicles along I-24 in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A pothole damaged at least four vehicles along Interstate 24 in Rutherford County Friday morning.

The pothole is in the eastbound lanes near the mile marker 81.

Numerous potholes are being reported on I-24 in Rutherford County in the area of MM 81-87. @myTDOT is aware & are in the process of getting the potholes repaired. Drive with caution!@SchulteTDOT pic.twitter.com/FNxne4QGgo — THPNashville (@THPNashville) February 19, 2021

The Tennessee Department of Transportation told News 2 teams will start working on potholes and are hoping to get started on some of them Friday with patch work.

“Moisture and freezing temps create perfect conditions for potholes, so I’m expecting there to be a lot of them,” explained TDOT spokesperson Kathryn Schulte.

TDOT said if drivers hit a pothole and experience damage to their vehicle, they may submit a damage claim. Claims are investigated on a case-by-case basis through the Tennessee Department of Treasury. Examiners review the circumstances, the type and location of the pothole, determine if TDOT had been previously notified of the issue, and if crews had been given a reasonable amount of time to repair the pothole.

