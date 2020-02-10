Possible settlement reached in fraud case against mayor’s daughter

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A possible settlement has been reached in the fraud case against Kelsey Ketron, the daughter of the Rutherford County mayor, Bill Ketron.

According to THE Rutherford Circuit Court, the potential settlement will be discussed at her next court hearing on February 24.

Ketron was indicted on at least 72 charges, including 30 counts of impersonation of a licensed professional, 14 counts of money laundering, 12 counts of aggravated perjury and eight counts of fraudulent insurance acts. She is also charged with multiple counts of theft and forgery.

