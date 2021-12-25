A warm and windy Christmas Day in the forecast! Southwest and south winds will continue to gust up to 35 mph into the afternoon, so use extra caution if you are driving a high-profile vehicle, and tie down loose objects such as Christmas decorations and trash cans.

Right now, we are forecasting 76°. The record is 76° (2016). If we reach the forecasted 76°, it will tie for the warmest Christmas on record.

We may see a few light scattered showers late Christmas Day and Christmas Night as a front tries to push in. That same front will keep a few scattered showers in the mix on Sunday as well, but after cooling us down slightly on Sunday morning, the front returns northward as a warm front putting high temperatures back into the 60s.

Upper 60s to near 70-degree readings are expected for Monday through Wednesday.

There will be a few scattered showers Monday and Tuesday. By Wednesday, we’re looking at showers and a few storms in the mix.

Early indications are that we will cool down for Thursday with highs in the 50s then. Not exactly Old Man Winter!