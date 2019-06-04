Possible new Williamson County Superintendent to host meet-and-greet

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) —The Williamson County School Board is negotiating a contract with interim superintendent Jason Golden, who would replace former superintendent Mike Looney as new superintendent.

The board decided to forego a formal candidate search and hire from within, a move that Golden considers wise considering the success of the current administration. He told News 2 that making changes while things are going so well would be “self-destructive.”

“What I’ve been told, they’ve been interviewing me for years without me ever realizing it,” he said. “We’ve been doing so well, and we believe that it’s important for us to maintain that momentum.”

As Williamson County schools remain among the top school districts in the state, Golden says he’ll continue to follow the district’s “strategic plan” to continue growth and success.

“We came up with a plan that had three main focus areas. The number one is providing instruction to our students, but it also includes addressing our growth,” he said. “We’ve created action steps to achieve each one of those goals that are within our strategic plan. That’s been our focus, and we’re going to maintain that focus.”

Golden said establishing trust in the administration is a significant factor for parents in deciding to send their kids to Williamson County Schools.

“The reality is, students know their teachers and want to know their teachers,” he said. “Parents want to know their teachers. One of the things parents entrust us with is leadership, so that we put the right tools in place. That we get the right people. That we get the best possible teachers we can to serve their students. And that we make sure those assets are available so that teachers can teach their children”

A challenge that Golden addressed is the effort to fill staff roles to keep pace with growth, as the district has expanded by nearly 30 percent since 2010, with enrollment doubling in the last 20 years.

“We’re constantly on the lookout for staff,” Golden said. “So what I want to do is invite anyone who is looking for a job that is fulfilling, that you can serve children, to look to us for work because we’re looking for you.”

WCS is hosting ‘Let’s Meet’ Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Franklin. The event will give the public an opportunity to meet with Golden and discuss future plans for the school district.

‘Let’s Meet’ will be held in the Training Center at the Williamson County Administrative Building, 1320 W Main St. in Franklin.