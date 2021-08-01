Possible lightning strike causes house fire in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews responded to a house fire which may have been caused by lightning in Murfreesboro Saturday night.

According to a post on the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department Facebook page, crews arrived to a house fire with a possible lightning strike at 11:30 p.m. to the 2700 block of Portside Court.

Crews found fire in the attic and were able to contain the fire to that space. The resident and pet escaped the home safely.

Investigators were called to the scene for a routine investigation. The Red Cross was also notified. No injuries were reported and no other information was immediately released.