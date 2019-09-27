Possible coyote spotted in Inglewood Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Is there a coyote in Inglewood Park?

While walking his dogs in the park Friday morning, Zak Jablow reported seeing what appeared to be a large coyote. He used his phone to take video from a distance and posted it to social media.

“Easily the biggest coyote I’ve ever seen in Nashville,” Jablow said in a Facebook post geared toward people living in East Nashville. “I didn’t want my dogs getting any closer.”

The Nashville man is certain this was a coyote and not a neighborhood dog, he explained.

“Please profess your expertise in fuzzy video creatures in the comments,” Jablow posted.

