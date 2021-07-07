Possible arsonist sought after multiple fires in Henry County

Fire burns structure on Lumber Road in Henry County on July 6, 2021 (Courtesy: Henry Volunteer Fire Department).

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators in Henry County are working to identify a possible arsonist after several structures burned over the course of a few months.

The Henry Volunteer Fire Department issued an alert Tuesday evening and said they “have reason to believe that we have a possible arsonist in the area.”

The department said three abandoned structures burned over a three month period, with two of those reported earlier this week.

All of the structures involved were located in the area of the Old Replogle Sawmill with no power to any of them, the fire department explained.

The fires all happened at night.

One of the fires was reported just before 2 a.m. Tuesday on Lumber Road, where a structure that included a well house and shed had burned to the ground.

The same structure caught fire approximately five years ago.

“We ask that you keep an eye out for anyone that doesn’t belong,” the Henry Volunteer Fire Department wrote on Facebook.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 731-642-0929.