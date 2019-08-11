Portrait honors murdered TDOC employee

Philadelphia, PA (WKRN) — A Philadelphia police officer and forensic composite artist is remembering murdered TDOC employee, Debra Johnson in his artwork.

Jonny Castro has memorialized fallen officers and corrections employees from around the country with his portraits, which are hand drawn and painted on his computer.

His heartfelt work began in March of 2016 when an officer from his own department died. So far, Castro tells News 2 that he has created about 450 such portraits.

Unless the family reaches out to him directly, Castro says he usually sends his finished work to the public affairs office with a note asking them to ensure they are delivered to the immediate family.