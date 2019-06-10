Portland home destroyed in weekend fire

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators in Portland are working to determine the cause of a weekend fire that destroyed a home.

According to the Highland Volunteer Fire Department, crews from several departments responded Sunday to a residential fire on West Boiling Springs Road.

Firefighters said they were able to get the fire under control quickly due to assistance from Gallatin Volunteer Fire Department, Cottontown Fire Department and Portland Fire Department.

The department has not said if anyone was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.