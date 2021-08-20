Portland High School students sparked physical fights centered around a vape

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said multiple fights broke out on Monday at Portland High School all centered around a student allegedly stealing from another classmate.

“During our investigation that does seem to be a part of it. Over the suspected theft of a THC vape device,” Sgt. Chris Vines said.

Vines said vaping has become a huge issue at all the local high schools across the county, but this is the first time it’s ever brought violent behaviors.

“We definitely deal with more issues with vaping in our school buildings than we do anything else,” Vines said. “I think this incident that we had this week at Portland is a single incident. I’ve been in this division for six years, and this is the first one I’ve been made aware of that’s been from a vaping issue.”

Vines said while some students were charged in the incident, none of the charges were drug related.

While sometimes law enforcement is informed of vaping incidents, Vines said most of the time the school system deals with the consequences for each student involved.