Portion of I-24 West into downtown Nashville to be closed for weekend construction

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Beginning Friday night, a portion of Interstate 24 in Nashville will be closed for construction by the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The westbound lanes of I-24 will be closed at the I-40 split for repairs on the Arlington Avenue bridge beginning at 9 p.m. Friday. The closure is expected to last until Monday at 5 a.m.

Motorists will be diverted to I-440 West via Exit 53 or I-40 East to Briley Parkway via Exit 52B.

TDOT encourages drivers to use Briley Parkway to detour to I-24 West or those headed to downtown Nashville should take I-440 to I-65.

I-40 West will be reduced to one lane at the Arlington Avenue bridge at mile marker 213, according to TDOT.

I-40 East and I-24 East will not be impacted.

Next weekend, the on-ramp to I-24 East at Bell Road in Antioch will be closed from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. for safety improvements.

Click here for more information.