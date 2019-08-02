Portion of I-24 to close Friday night for bridge repairs, reopen by Monday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A portion of I-24 that runs through Downtown Nashville will close Friday night for a planned weekend of bridge repairs.

Crews will close both directions of the interstate between the I-40 interchange South of downtown and the I-65 interchange North of downtown.

The closure begins Friday at 9 p.m. and will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

Entrance and exit ramps from I-24 to and from Shelby Avenue, James L Robertson Parkway, Spring Street and North 1st Street will be inaccessible.

The closures will impact fans attending the Titans Kickoff Party at Nissan Stadium on Saturday. Parking lots for the free event will open at 3 p.m. Stadium gates will open at 4 p.m. and the Titans will begin their open practice at 6 p.m. The concert will follow the practice.

Metro released a plan to help drivers understand their options for Saturday’s practice and concert.