Portion of I-24 in downtown Nashville to close this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —A portion of Interstate 24 will be closed this weekend in downtown Nashville as the Tennessee Department of Transportation repairs some bridges.

TDOT will close I-24 on the downtown loop from I-40 at the Silliman Evans bridge to I-65 to repair bridge joints at the Woodland Street, Main Street and Silliman Evans bridges.

The closure goes into effect Friday at 9 p.m. and is expected to closed until Monday at 5 a.m.

Traffic will be detoured to I-40 and I-65. East Nashville traffic will be able to access local routes across the Cumberland River, including Shelby Avenue, Main Street, Woodland Street and Spring Street.

