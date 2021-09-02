Porter Road Butcher opens processing facility in Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An East Nashville butcher shop is celebrating 10 years in the business in a big way. The East Nashville staple, Porter Road Butcher, now has a new, 28,000 square foot facility in Princeton, Kentucky.

The new location will help the small, neighborhood butcher increase production by 400% and sell their meat nationwide online. The facility will also create 80 new jobs in the community by the year 2023.

Owners say they have seen a huge increase in demand for meat during the pandemic and this new facility will help them meet that need.

Porter Road currently provides meat to more than 70 Nashville restaurants, including favorites like Arnold’s Country Kitchen and Lockeland Table.

The owners say they are proud to offer pasture-raised beef, pork, lamb and chicken and all animals are humanely-raised.