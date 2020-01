In this Aug. 22, 2019, photo, a chicken sandwich is seen at a Popeyes as guests wait in line, in Kyle, Texas. Police in Maryland say a man fatally stabbed another customer outside a Popeyes restaurant in a fight over the recently rereleased chicken sandwich. Police in Maryland say a man fatally stabbed another customer at a Popeyes restaurant in a fight over the recently rereleased chicken sandwich. A Prince George’s County police spokeswoman told news outlets the two men were waiting in line at an Oxon Hill Popeye’s Monday night, Nov. 4, 2019, when one of the men accused the other of cutting in front of him in a line specifically for ordering sandwiches. Police say the fight spilled outside where a 28-year-old was fatally stabbed. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

(WFLA) – Popeyes is giving away free chicken sandwiches this week to celebrate the launch of its partnership with DoorDash.

To get your free sandwich, use the promo code CHICKENWINNER on your next DoorDash order of $20 or more.

The code will also waive the delivery fee however you cannot pick up or dine.

The order is while supplies last which is important to note after the restaurant ran out of chicken sandwiches across the country back in August.