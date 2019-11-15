Popeyes assault victim released from hospital, plans to file lawsuit

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — The attorney for the victim who was allegedly body-slammed outside a Columbia Popeyes says she plans to sue the franchise and the chain.

The victim, Deborah Staggs, has been released from the hospital and is on the road to recovery, her attorney, Rocky McElhaney says.

A video went viral on social media that showed an employee bodyslamming her to the pavement outside the restaurant.

According to McElhaney, Staggs suffered broken bones, shattered ribs and a broken kneecap. In addition, she’s undergone multiple surgeries.

Multiple witnesses have told News 2 Staggs used racial slurs inside the store before the incident escalated.

McElhaney denied his client used any racial language.

“My client denies using racial slurs as she has since the beginning, and right now she’s on pain medication and going through a hard time, so we’ll get her full story when she’s capable of talking in more detail,” he said.

Meanwhile, McElhaney says they do plan to sue Popeyes.

“We intend to sue the franchisee who is responsible for running that store and the popeyes franchise or the Nashville chain,” he added. “All across the country, customers are not treated with respect or treated aggressively. We think it’s a systematic problem and we’re gonna make sure we put a stop to it.”

The suspect in this case, Deriance Hughes, is still in the Maury County Jail. He has been arraigned and charged with assault in the case.