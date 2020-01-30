Pope John Paul II High School dismissed early after bomb threat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Pope John Paul II High School was dismissed early Thursday afternoon after receiving a bomb threat.

According to authorities, the threat came in by phone which prompted school officials to immediately evacuate the building. The Hendersonville Police Department was called in to check the area as a precaution.

According to reports, the building was cleared allowing students and school officials to enter back into the school. A brief assembly was prompted directly following to go over the incident.

The school was dismissed at 2 p.m. Thursday so that faculty and staff could debrief. All afternoon activities and bus routes remained on schedule.