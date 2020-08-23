Pop-up Women’s Suffrage motorcade parade in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A pop-up motorcade parade took place in Downtown Knoxville Saturday morning.
The mission: to remember Women’s Suffrage.
This week marked the 100-year anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, giving the women the right to vote.
Participants decorated their cars and dressed up in suffrage attire.
