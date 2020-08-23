Pop-up Women’s Suffrage motorcade parade in Knoxville

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi is preparing for two tropical storm systems on next week. Mike Word, director of the Rankin County Emergency Operations Center, said they're monitoring Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Storm Marco.

"We checked water bodies this morning, and the water temperature is very warm. And it's very conducive to creating a pretty powerful hurricane. So obviously people need to watch those tracks as it gets really into the Gulf and gets going. And we are going to have to wait and see where it makes landfall at and intensity, which will really dictate what kind of weather we will have," he explained.