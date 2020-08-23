Pop-up Women’s Suffrage motorcade parade in Knoxville

News

by: Caleb Wethington

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A pop-up motorcade parade took place in Downtown Knoxville Saturday morning.

The mission: to remember Women’s Suffrage.

This week marked the 100-year anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, giving the women the right to vote.

Participants decorated their cars and dressed up in suffrage attire.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories