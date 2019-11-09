POLL: Who’s your pick for CMA entertainer of the year?

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The CMA Awards will air live from the Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Out of the nominees, who is your pick for Entertainer of the Year? Vote in our poll below or Click here to vote from the News 2 app.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar