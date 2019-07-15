POLL: Do you agree with Gov Lee’s approach on the Forrest issues?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Monday, Gov. Bill Lee said he hopes to work with the legislature to change the law about Nathan Bedford Forrest Day in the next session.

Gov. Lee said he wanted to clear the air about signing a proclamation honoring the controversial Confederate general with “Nathan Bedford Forrest Day” on July 13 each year.

“I want to share my heart about this,” the governor said. “I didn’t like it, and I want to explain why I didn’t like it and why I didn’t want to sign it. There are parts of our history that are painful particularly to African Americans.”

Lee has become what may be the first Tennessee governor to say the law requiring a Nathan Bedford Forrest Day be changed.

