Voters to decide next mayor of Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Voters will line up to cast ballots Thursday to determine the next mayor of Nashville.

The mayoral runoff election will decide if incumbent Mayor of Nashville David Briley will save his seat. Councilman John Cooper beat him by ten points last month.

This is the third time in the last 12 years that the mayoral election in Nashville has come down to a runoff.

An estimated 110,000 people voted in the 2015 runoff when Megan Barry was elected.

More than 48,000 votes have already been cast, representing about 11% of registered voters.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. You will need your photo ID to cast your vote.

Along with the mayoral elections, four at-large Metro Council seats are up for grabs along with eight regular Metro Council posts.

