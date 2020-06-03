Thousands sign petition against possible GOP convention in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Over 10,000 people have signed a Change.org petition opposing Nashville host the 2020 GOP convention after representatives for the Republican Party looked to Nashville as a replacement for the original host city of Charlotte, North Carolina.

The petition is to Nashville’s Metro Council, Mayor John Cooper, and Butch Spyridon of Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. from Nashville Resist, a group who said that the Republican Party will put Nashville citizens at risk after President Donald Trump and the GOP “insisted on no masks or social distancing.”

“This puts our first responders and our community at large at huge risk, especially since TN has been among the top few states for COVID rate of spread for weeks,” the petition states, “This is in addition to the considerable risk of violence to our city employees, residents, public and private property from a GOP apparatus which thinks nothing of using any means necessary to clear peaceful protests. Trump has already tear gassed peaceful protesters and threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act, which our Republican governor could approve to roll U.S. Army tanks down Nashville city streets to quiet opposition.”

People who are speaking out for the GOP convention in Nashville are reportedly eyeing the amount of money that it would bring to the city. Nashville Resist says that isn’t enough.

“Who’ll pay for damage to public and private property from protests not like anything this city has ever seen? Who’ll pay for additional public health personnel and facilities after COVID explodes in our community?”

President Trump said on Tuesday that North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and his representatives “refuse to guarantee that we can have use of the Spectrum Arena” because of the state still sheltering-in-place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

JUST IN: President Trump confirms in a series of tweets that the Republican National Convention will NOT happen in Charlotte. Nashville is reportedly one of the cities now being eyed for the convention. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/LSazTvy0ry — Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowWKRN) June 3, 2020

The Republican National Convention is said to be strongly considering Nashville, and that representatives are planning to tour Music City this week.

U.S. Representative Jim Cooper released a statement Wednesday afternoon opposing the convention in Nashville, saying that he puts “the health of our people, including Republicans, above the President’s ego.”