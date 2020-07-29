Tennessee U.S. Senate candidate hopes for bounce after marathon Zoom call

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Imagine being on a Zoom video conference talking for twelve hours straight. Its what a Tennessee Democrat did this past Sunday as part of her campaign for the party’s nomination to the U.S. Senate that will be decided in the August 6 primary.

Robin Kimbrough says it was the best way to campaign in a pandemic.

“The Zoom was able to bring people together all across the state of Tennessee,” she told News 2 on Wednesday.

Bringing people together is the goal of any candidate running for office, but Kimbrough says her background taught her to fight.

“The same fight that took me from a trailer park in Kentucky to courtrooms in Tennessee,” said one of her online ads.

So what is that Robin Kimbrough wants to fight for? She’s dealt with domestic violence issues as a lawyer and is also a chaplain at Meharry Medical College in Nashville.

Kimbrough says the issues of these uncertain days, a pandemic and racial injustice, are right in her wheelhouse.

“What we need now is the voice of a chaplain that can speak to anger, grief, and fear and recognize the humanity of all,” she said during Thursday’s interview. “I am the person who can bring the energy, the passion, the patience, and the conversation to flip the seat and change the culture of our nation.”

Kimbrough is an advocate for traditional Democrat issues like Medicare-for-all that she believes is critical in the age of COVD-19 and more help for the millions out of work because of the pandemic.

While her campaign material says “Robin Kimbrough Hayes” to reflect a recent marriage, her new last name won’t appear on Tennessee’s primary ballot.