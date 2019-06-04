Tennessee House Speaker to resign on Aug. 2, wants special session to choose successor

Embattled House Speaker Glen Casada announced Tuesday he plans to resign on August 2 but wants the legislature to call a special session to choose his successor.

Speaker Casada said he would step down last month after a vote of no-confidence two-weeks ago in the wake of numerous allegations.

The most prominent of those scandals revolve around sexist texts sent three years ago by his now former chief of staff Cade Cothren. Casada first denied the allegations and then later admitted to responding to two of them.

However, there have been other allegations centering on his office, such as altering an email to ban an activist from Capitol Hill and even eavesdropping on fellow House members.