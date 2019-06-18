POLL: Do you think President Trump will be re-elected in 2020?

Voting for this poll has closed!

RESULTS:

59 percent voted YES

41 percent voted NO

=================

President Donald Trump launched his 2020 re-election campaign in Orlando, Florida Tuesday night.

Trump was joined in Orlando by First Lady Melania Trump, as well as Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen.

Addressing a crowd of thousands at Orlando’s Amway Center on Tuesday night, Trump complained he was “under assault from the very first day” of his presidency by a “fake news media” and an “illegal witch hunt” that had tried to keep him and his supporters down.

