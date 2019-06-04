Local DA under fire for alleged refusal to prosecute domestic violence cases involving gay couples

A district attorney in Middle Tennessee indicated he’ll treat gay people differently than straight people.

He said so in a video posted in 2018, but a political blog released it Monday.

Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott explains, if there is domestic violence in a marriage involving a gay couple, he would not prosecute it as domestic violence because he does not recognize the marriage.

In Tennessee, domestic violence crimes carry heavier, more serious penalties than other assaults.

“The reason why there is enhanced punishment on domestic violence is to recognize and protect the sanctity of marriage,” Northcott said, in 2018. “And I said there is no marriage to protect.”

State law is also clear when saying domestic violence is not strictly applied to relationships within a marriage. Northcott did not address this at the time.

He did say, “social engineers on the Supreme Court decided we now have homosexual marriage, and I disagree with them.”

In May, Northcott was also criticized for posts on Facebook related to his comments on Muslims, saying that Islam is “evil, violent and against God’s truth.”

Northcott said he would not apologize for the comments about Muslims.

The prosecutor did not return a call from News 2 seeking comment on the video.

Northcott was recently named as special prosecutor, to review some of the allegations against Tennessee House Speaker, Glen Casada’s office.