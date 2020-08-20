League of Women Voters of Tennessee push for more women to head to the polls

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — As the country acknowledges 100 years since women were given the right to vote, the League of Women Voters of Tennessee is pushing for more women to register and head to the polls.

“It is important for everyone who is eligible to vote— to vote. We really think that’s what makes democracy strong,” said Debby Gould, vice president and advocacy chair for the League of Women Voters of Tennessee.

The League of Women Voters of Tennessee is a non-partisan organization that encourages women to cast ballots in every election.

Gould says while the number of women who vote in elections is equally proportionate to male voters, there is still a gap between those who are registered to vote and those who actually head to the polls.

“If you look at it precinct by precinct, you’ll see there are huge differences as to how many people vote in Nashville,” said Gould. “And when people don’t vote, that means the community becomes more invisible.”

That’s why the League of Women Voters has committed to offering educational programming and registration events.

“We have candidate forums so people can hear directly [from the candidates],” said Gould. “We have a national website called vote411.org. It’s a website where you can find out exactly what’s on your specific ballot where you live.”

