Davidson County election officials prepare for socially-distanced voting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As voters head to the polls to elect county, state, and federal officials, their voting experience will be one like never before.

“This is a whole new situation for us and the voters,” said Jeff Roberts, Davidson County Administrator of Elections.

On Wednesday, election officers prepped their polling places with signage, arrows, and line spacing to ensure social distancing.

“We will be limiting the number of people that are in the precinct at any one time,” Roberts explained. “{The number} changes by the building because all of our spots are different sizes. So, the officer has been trained to adjust their numbers based on maintaining that six-foot distance.”

Each precinct is also utilizing touch-less voting, which means each voter will be given a coffee stirrer enter their candidate selection. Each voter will also be given their own pen for signing.

“Normally we would share pens,” Roberts said. “But each voter will have their own personal pen that they will then recycle on the way out the door.”

Polling workers are also being provided with protective gear.

“Each of our polling officials has been provided masks, face shields, gown, gloves. The only thing that is mandatory is the face mask,” said Roberts. “The other items are provided for their protection if they feel like that would be best.”

Polling places will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.

