Biden takes Tennessee in Democratic primary

Joe Biden

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden gestures as he departs after attending services, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at the Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

NASHVILLE (WKRN) — Joe Biden is the projected winner of the 2020 Democratic Primary election in Tennessee.

Biden’s projected win comes after Middle Tennessee weathered a tornado outbreak overnight into Super Tuesday. More than a dozen voting locations in Davidson County were damaged, and a judge ruled those polling places would stay open until 8 p.m., with five supersites open until 10 p.m.

Biden so far has taken seven states on Super Tuesday: Alabama, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Arkansas and three battleground states of North Carolina, Virginia and Minnesota. Bernie Sanders has won Colorado and his home state of Vermont.

Stream live Super Tuesday coverage as results come in around the country.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

