Biden takes Tennessee in Democratic primary

NASHVILLE (WKRN) — Joe Biden is the projected winner of the 2020 Democratic Primary election in Tennessee.

Biden’s projected win comes after Middle Tennessee weathered a tornado outbreak overnight into Super Tuesday. More than a dozen voting locations in Davidson County were damaged, and a judge ruled those polling places would stay open until 8 p.m., with five supersites open until 10 p.m.

Biden so far has taken seven states on Super Tuesday: Alabama, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Arkansas and three battleground states of North Carolina, Virginia and Minnesota. Bernie Sanders has won Colorado and his home state of Vermont.

The Associated Press contributed to this report