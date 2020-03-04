Biden takes Tennessee in Democratic primary

NASHVILLE (WKRN) — Joe Biden is the projected winner of the 2020 Democratic Primary election in Tennessee.
Biden’s projected win comes after Middle Tennessee weathered a tornado outbreak overnight into Super Tuesday. More than a dozen voting locations in Davidson County were damaged, and a judge ruled those polling places would stay open until 8 p.m., with five supersites open until 10 p.m.
Biden so far has taken seven states on Super Tuesday: Alabama, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Arkansas and three battleground states of North Carolina, Virginia and Minnesota. Bernie Sanders has won Colorado and his home state of Vermont.
