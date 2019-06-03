Tenn. House Speaker back from vacation, resignation discussions begin

Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada is back from a European vacation with discussions underway when he’ll resign.

Speaker Casada said he would step down last month after a vote of no-confidence two-weeks ago in the wake of numerous allegations including sexist texts.

A spokesperson for Tennessee House Republicans said Monday afternoon that “conversations have begun” about the exact timing of Casada’s resignation.

Tennessee Republican Party chair Scott Golden this morning said, it’s “my understanding is he is going to meet with the leadership team and those discussions are going to start today.”

Golden was one of the first voices to call for Speaker Casada’s resignation after the Republican House Caucus “no-confidence” vote.

The embattled speaker has been embroiled in a scandal where he’s admitted to responding to some sexist texts sent three years ago by his now former chief of staff Cade Cothren, but there have been other allegations centering on his office, such as altering an email to ban an activist from Capitol Hill, and even eavesdropping on fellow House members.

MORE: Speaker Casada’s chief of staff asks for forgiveness for things he has done in the past

The Tennessee Republican Party Chair offers his own view on why the speaker did not resign immediately.

“There is a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes, government-wise, staff, bills that have to be engrossed and gotten to the governor,” added Golden.

Since Republicans hold nearly three-fourths of House seats, the speaker will come from their ranks, but that process is unclear for now.

“It’s not really laid out in statute or constitution so there are a lot of lawyers chewing on it,” said Golden.

The speaker has not commented publicly about his resignation intentions since getting back from his trip.

How a new speaker is selected is another question for House members.

One idea floated by some Republican House leaders is a special legislative session at the end of the month.