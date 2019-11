FILE – In this July 21, 2018, file photo, Republican politician Mark Sanford speaks at OZY Fest in Central Park in New York. Sanford, the former South Carolina governor and congressman, has decided to launch a longshot Republican challenge to President Donald Trump. “I am here to tell you now that I am going to get in,’’ Sanford said in an interview on “Fox News Sunday,’’ Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP)– Republican Mark Sanford says he is ending his long-shot 2020 presidential bid.

The former South Carolina Governor and Congressman centered his Republican primary challenge to President Donald Trump on warnings about the national debt.

However, he has struggled to gain traction since announcing his run back in September.

Sanford’s decision to end his run comes little more than a week after he moved his campaign’s “home base” to New Hampshire.