Patsy Hazlewood touts business experience in TN House Republican Caucus chair race

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Chattanooga-area state lawmaker wants to use her business experience join what’s currently an all-male contingent of Tennessee House Republican leaders.

Representative Patsy Hazlewood of Hamilton County is the only woman running in next Thursday’s election by House Republicans to select their caucus chair.

“Because of where I have been in my career and the jobs I have had, I have been in lots of places where I have been the only woman in the room,” Rep. Hazlewood said this week.

She entered statehouse politics after a career as that included being an A-T-T executive and bank director in Hamilton County.

Hazlewood says that’s just part of what would prepare her for being House Republican caucus chair.

“I want to do this job because I think I am capable of doing it,” says Hazlewood. “I think I am the better choice because of skill sets and timing.”

She joins Reps. Michael Curcio, Jeremy Faison and Jerry Sexton in seeking the position.

Hazlewood and fellow Republican Representative Susan Lynn busted a glass ceiling this year as the first two women serving as chair and vice-chair of the powerful House Finance Committee that deals with the most important thing lawmakers do.

“Working with Susan… we did make history. Two woman presented the budget on the floor of the House,” added the lawmaker.

Hazlewood says she “likes watching the dollars and cents” of state government, but along with watching money, says she has a history of raising money in her business career.

All of the four candidates say fundraising is a key part of what any caucus chair does so that party members can get elected–and re-elected.