Mackler aims at unpassed D.C. gun control bills in TN U.S. Senate run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A tweet from President Trump nearly a month ago set the tone for the Republican side of Tennessee’s U.S. Senate race, but what about Democrats?

Its the second run for Nashville lawyer and Iraq war chopper pilot James Mackler seeking the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate seat.

“I am really committed to veterans and our military,” Mackler told a lunchtime patron at Nashville’s Swett’s Restaurant. “It’s really important to me.”

What to do after the weekend of mass shootings was among the first topics he heard while going table to table.

“What’s important to me is control of the guns that don’t need to be out there in the public,” one Swett’s customer told Mackler.

The U.S. Senate candidate responded by saying, “I am a gun owner and I know that we can protect 2nd Amendment rights and keep the guns away from dangerous people.”

Mackler points to a new gun background check bill already passed in the U.S. House that’s been stalled in the Republican-controlled Senate.

“Elect me to the U.S. Senate and get rid of Mitch McConnell,” added Mackler to the question about what else can be done.

Mackler bowed out of his 2018 Senate run in favor of Phil Bredesen, who eventually lost by a 10-point plus margin to Republican Marsha Blackburn, but this time its the former governor who has endorsed him.

The Tennessee U.S. Senate race got a lot of national attention when President Trump tweeted support nearly a month ago for U.S. Ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty, who so far is an unannounced candidate. But Mackler likes to look at the contest with a solder’s resolve.

“I treat going to the U.S. Senate as combat deployment. I want to go there and do my job, I want to survive and then come home.”

With a further nod to his military background, Mackler says his longshot campaign is based on what he calls ‘servant leadership.”

Mackler likes to add to any interview that more about his “outsider” candidacy can be learned at his website.

Look for further profiles of all the major candidates for U.S. Senate in the coming months.