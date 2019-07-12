House OKs limiting Trump ability to strike Iran

WASHINGTON (AP) – House votes to limit President Donald Trump’s ability to conduct military strikes against Iran.

The Democratic-controlled House has voted to limit President Donald Trump’s authority to make war against Iran. That restriction is part of a leftward-leaning defense policy bill that also cuts back Trump’s record Pentagon budget request.

The party-line vote on the annual defense measure came after more than two dozen Republicans joined with Democrats on a 251-170 tally to require Trump to get authorization from Congress to conduct military strikes against Iran.

Last month Trump came within minutes of launching a missile strike against Iran in retaliation for Iran’s downing of a U.S. drone.

The defense policy measure passed after several other provisions were tacked on by the Democratic Party’s progressive wing, which had been upset by leadership’s handling of a border bill last month.

