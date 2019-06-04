Democratic lawmakers want investigation into Casada for misuse of state funds

State Representative Bob Freeman has written a letter to the district attorney asking for an investigation concerning embattled Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada.

The letter addressed to Glenn Funk on May 30 reads, “On behalf of the Davidson County Delegation, I would like to respectfully request that an investigation be opened regarding the misuse of state funds by Speaker Glen Casada. Please feel free to contact me to discuss further.” It was signed by Freeman, Rep. Bo Mitchell, Rep. Mike Stewart, Rep. Jason Powell, Rep. Darren Jernigan and Rep. Vincent Dixie.

Casada announced last month he will resign from his position after his former chief of staff allegedly sent racist and sexist text messages three years ago. Casada admitted to responding to two of the text messages.

It is unclear when Casada will officially step down from his position. Governor Bill Lee said on Tuesday that the embattled speaker told him in a recent phone call that he will announce his “intentions to resign in a couple of days.”

Lee previously said Casada made the right decision to resign.