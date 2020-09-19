Political figures in Tennessee react to death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several political figures are reacting to the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The court’s second female justice, died Friday at her home in Washington. She was 87.

Governor Bill Lee tweeted in regard to Ginsburg’s death.

In honor of the life and longstanding public service of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, flags over the Tennessee State Capitol and State office buildings will be lowered to half-staff. pic.twitter.com/enkm27w9ER — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) September 19, 2020

United States Senator Marsha Blackburn tweeted the following message:

Justice Ginsburg was a smart, talented trailblazer who paved the way for women in the judiciary. She worked hard to achieve prominence on her own merit, and I thank her for her service to our country. My condolences go out to her family and friends in the wake of this loss. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) September 19, 2020

U.S. Representative Jim Cooper expressed his condolences on Twitter as well.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the greatest. What a life. She was a fighter. Her calm, thoughtful, informed approach to every decision she made from the bench was an inspiration to us all. https://t.co/mVIvqYgZR9 — Jim Cooper (@repjimcooper) September 19, 2020

Additionally, Tennessee State Senator Mark Green shared his prayers.

While Justice Ginsburg and I rarely saw eye to eye, she was a trailblazer for women in law whose passion for her convictions were unmatched. Our prayers are with her family and friends. — Rep. Mark Green (@RepMarkGreen) September 18, 2020





