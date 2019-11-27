Police working to identify suspect who assaulted teen with autism at WeGo bus stop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating the assault of a 17-year-old high school student with autism just after he got off a WeGo city bus in the 800 block of Gallatin Pike.

According to authorities, surveillance images of the suspected assailant were released from a nearby business and are working to identify him.

Jackson Darden, 17, reported that he got on the bus at the downtown terminal and, shortly thereafter, was approached by the assailant who asked where he would be getting off. Jackson did not provide the information.

Jackson said when he got off the bus in the 800 block of Gallatin Pike, the assailant also got off and punched him in the face, causing his glasses to fall to the ground. He said the assailant then stepped on the glasses, breaking them, before fleeing.

Surveillance video shows the assailant hid behind a nearby business to wait for the next WeGo bus.

Anyone recognizing the person in the attached photos is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.