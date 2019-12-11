Police working to identify man who used robbery victim’s credit card in Wedgewood-Houston

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Metro police are working to identify a man who used a robbery victim’s credit card in the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood Sunday.

The card was used at Dollar City on Hamilton Crossing.

Metro police reported the victim was robbed at gunpoint Saturday around midnight while she was delivering a pizza on Shepard Street. She was approached by a man with a gun who took her cash and credit cards, according to Metro police.

The suspect fled the robbery in the victim’s 2016 Hyundai Sonata, which was recovered Monday.

The suspect is in his early 20s with shoulder-length dreadlocks. He is thin and 5 feet 5 inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

