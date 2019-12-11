Live Now
WATCH: Good Morning Nashville
1  of  23
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Cheatham County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County TN Schools DeKalb County Schools F.C. Boyd Christian School Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Grundy County Schools Jackson County Schools Lawrence County Schools Lincoln County Schools Manchester City Schools Overton County Schools Putnam County Schools Temple Baptist Christian School Van Buren County Schools Victory Baptist Academy Warren County TN Schools White County Schools Winchester Christian Academy

Police working to identify man who used robbery victim’s credit card in Wedgewood-Houston

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Wedgewood Houston stolen credit card

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Metro police are working to identify a man who used a robbery victim’s credit card in the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood Sunday.  

The card was used at Dollar City on Hamilton Crossing. 

Metro police reported the victim was robbed at gunpoint Saturday around midnight while she was delivering a pizza on Shepard Street. She was approached by a man with a gun who took her cash and credit cards, according to Metro police.  

The suspect fled the robbery in the victim’s 2016 Hyundai Sonata, which was recovered Monday.  

The suspect is in his early 20s with shoulder-length dreadlocks. He is thin and 5 feet 5 inches tall.  

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.  Click here for more coverage. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Community Calendar