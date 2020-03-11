Police work to identify body of man found in Mill Creek

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Detectives are working to identify a man whose body was recovered from Mill Creek in South Nashville Sunday.

The body was found by people living in the area of Wimpole Drive.

Metro police said no identification was found and a search of current missing persons has not provided detectives with any leads. Fingerprints cannot be used in the investigation due to decomposition.

There were no obvious signs of trauma to the man’s body, according to Metro police. He was wearing thermal underwear, a single white loafer on one foot, a plastic Nashville Predators bracelet with the Nissan logo and a red bandana around his neck.

He had tattoos on his left upper arm and left ankle.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 615-862-7763 or 615-862-8600.