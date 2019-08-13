Police: Woman threatened 4-year-old with knife at Nashville apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have charged a woman accused of threatening a four-year-old boy with a knife earlier this year and warning that she would kill him and his mother.

Samantha Lyle, 28, was booked into the Metro jail Monday night on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On May 28, an arrest affidavit alleges the four-year-old was with some other children in a commons area of an undisclosed apartment complex in Nashville, when the child made his way onto the stoop of Lyle’s apartment and played with her children.

Witnesses advised Lyle saw the child on her front stoop, so she chased him off while waving a knife at him, the paperwork states.

When the four-year-old’s mother came outside, police said Lyle screamed “I’ll kill you and your kid.”

Lyle was taken into custody but officers said she denied threatening anyone with a knife.

Her bond was set at $5,000. She was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.

