Police: Woman shot by son in Mt. Juliet parking lot released from hospital

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman shot multiple times in the parking lot of a Mt. Juliet apartment complex last week has been released from a Nashville hospital.

In a Twitter post, Mt. Juliet said Friday afternoon that the 48-year-old victim, whose name was not released, was “miraculously” home recovering with family.

Moments ago, Chief Hambrick & Capt. Chandler checked on this week’s shooting victim, who is miraculously now at home with her family & recovering. Both provided prayer & support, leaving her with a gift card for any short term needs. She is grateful for Mt. Juliet’s support. pic.twitter.com/cCcvIG3Shq — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) January 24, 2020

She was shot Jan. 20 around 8:30 a.m. at Meridian at Providence Apartments on Providence Trail near Belinda Parkway, police explained. They said she was found on the ground of the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds all over her body.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim was shot “13 or more times” by her 26-year-old son, Jerald Riggs. He was arrested a short time after the shooting and was booked into the Wilson County jail on a charge of attempted criminal homicide.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.