Police: Woman says she was shot at during road rage incident along I-24

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a woman said she was shot at during a road rage incident while traveling on Interstate 24 in Antioch early Friday morning.

The incident happened in the eastbound lanes near the Bell Road exit around 4 a.m.

After the shots were fired, she veered off the roadway and traveled through the grass and stopped at the tree line, according to Metro police.

She had to break her window to get out of her vehicle and sustained minor cuts in the process. No other injuries were reported.

Metro police said multiple bullets penetrated her vehicle.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.