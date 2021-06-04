Police: Woman robbed at gunpoint while walking home in West End area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was charged after being accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint while she walked home in the West End community.

According to an arrest affidavit, a woman was walking home back on May 20th when she passed the Parthenon Towers around 3:30 a.m. That’s when she said a man, identified as Kenya Lewis, 46, approached her, pulled a gun and took her purse.

The responding officer took the report from the victim and went to the area where the robbery happened. The officer talked with Lewis not knowing he was the suspect.

The officer then watched the surveillance footage and realized it was the same person in the exact same outfit as the robbery.

Lewis was booked into the Metro jail Thursday and remains there under a $20,000 bond.